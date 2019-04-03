April 2nd Consolidated Election Results

The results are as follows:

Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk was elected to his second four year term as he ran unopposed.

In Joliet City Council District 1; the incumbent Larry Hug was elected to third term over Marc Ragusa.

In District 2; Pat Mudron was elected to a second term after fending off challengers Vincent Alessio and Roger Powell.

In District 3; Sherri Reardon is currently leading Joe Mutz but that race is still too close to call.

In District 4; the incumbent Betty Gavin was elected to another term.

In District 5; Terry Morris Sr. won another four years after defeated challenger Suzanna Ibarra.

Referenda

The Joliet Park District Referendum failed with 71% of voters saying no.

The White Oak Library Referendum is narrowly losing by a 49% to 51% margin.

Minooka School District 201C has their referendum with a narrow lead of approval but still too close to call.

The Homer Township Fire Protection District saw their referendum pass with 56% of the electorate saying yes.

Officially results can be found at at The Will County Clerks website here.