April Entries Due in Forest Preserve Photo Contest

Nearly 1,000 photos were entered in the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s 2018 Preserve the Moment photo contest, including these eight finalist pictures. The 2019 contest is now underway, and April entries are due by 11:59 p.m. April 30. For more information on the contest, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

Have you been snapping pictures of beautiful wildflowers, landscapes and creatures now that spring is here? If so, don’t forget that the April deadline for submitting pictures to the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s annual Preserve the Moment photo contest is 11:59 p.m. April 30.

After April’s top photo is chosen, monthly winners will continue to be picked by a panel of judges for the remainder of the year. When the contest concludes on Dec. 31, nine monthly winners will vie for overall honors via online voting at Facebook.com/WillCoForests. Every entrant will receive a participation gift, monthly winners will each receive a $75 Visa gift card, and overall contest winners will receive Visa gift cards in these amounts: first place, $500; second place, $250; third place, $150. All prizes are provided by The Nature Foundation of Will County.

Photos must be taken by amateur photographers age 18 or older, and they must be snapped in a Will County forest preserve after the April 1 contest start date. Additional contest rules and instructions on how to upload photos are available at ReconnectWithNature.org.