April Forest Preserve programs feature wildflowers, woodpeckers, WonderKids and more
Find out which woodpecker species call Will County home during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Wild About Woodpeckers” Zoom webinar on April 21. Register on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Glenn P. Knoblock)
The Forest Preserve District of Will County will host in-person and online programs ranging from woodpeckers to wildflowers this month. Also on tap are programs about bees and 18th-century history. Program registration is available via the District’s online Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Zoom links will be sent upon registration. Face masks are required for in-person programs. Here is the lineup:
Wild About Woodpeckers (Zoom Webinar): 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, online. Free, ages 12 or older. Contact phone, 815.722.9470.
In this virtual presentation, the Forest Preserve District of Will County will take a closer look at local woodpecker species. From the downy woodpecker to the pileated woodpecker, you’ll learn fun facts about these creatures, their preferred habitats and how you can attract woodpeckers to your yard! Online registration is required.
Turtle Time (Zoom Webinar): 5 p.m. Friday, April 23, online. Free, all ages. Contact phone, 815.886. 1467.
Discover what species of turtles we have in our area and the special adaptations that make them turtle-y awesome! This Forest Preserve District of Will County program also will virtually introduce you to Isle a la Cache Museum’s endangered Blanding’s turtles: H3, Taco and Shirlee. Online registration is required.
Attracting Bees & Beneficial Insects with Native Plants (Zoom Webinar): 10-11:15 a.m. Saturday, April 24, online. Free, all ages. Contact phone, 815.727.8700.
Learn about the positive impact insects have in our landscapes and how native plants can be selected to attract specific bees and beneficial insects with Heather Holm, a biologist, pollinator conservationist and award-winning author. Participants will be able to ask questions at the end of Holm’s presentation. This event is sponsored by The Nature Foundation of Will County. Online registration is required; visit willcountynature.org.
Wildflower Walk: 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, April 24, Messenger Woods Nature Preserve, Homer Glen. Free, ages 10 or older. Contact phone, 815-727-8700.
For only a brief time, spring wildflowers emerge on the forest floor with a variety of color. Explore with a Forest Preserve District naturalist beautiful Messenger Woods Nature Preserve, well-known for its spring wildflower diversity and abundance. Learn about the various species, and what makes them special. Meet at Hawthorn Grove Shelter. Register by Saturday, April 24.
Riverview Farmstead Tour: 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 24, Riverview Farmstead Preserve, Naperville. Free, ages 12 or older. Contact phone, 815-886-1467.
Discover three generations of the Clow family and their successful efforts to grow “Riverview” from its first house into a 200-acre commercial farm. A Forest Preserve District naturalist will share stories of life back then and welcome you inside the 19th-century buildings. Register by Thursday, April 22.
WonderKids: Bees (Zoom Webinar): 11 a.m. Sunday, April 25, online. Free, ages 2-5. Contact Phone, 815.886.1467.
Join the Forest Preserve District for a virtual circle time designed for preschoolers that will explore bees and why they are so important. This Zoom program is complete with tons of bee facts, singing, a story time and a craft that you can easily do at home. Online registration is required.
Traders Cabin Open House: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Free, all ages. Contact Phone, 815.886.1467.
Step inside the Forest Preserve District’s 18th-century Fur Traders Cabin that complements the exhibits at Isle a la Cache Museum. See the many goods that French fur traders brought from New France. Learn about the furs and other items used as money during trades. A naturalist will be available to answer questions. This is a drop-in program; come anytime between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Registration is not required.