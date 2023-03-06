1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Archaeologists In Egypt Unearth Sphinx-Like Roman-Era Statue

March 6, 2023 11:55AM CST
CAIRO (AP) — Authorities say archaeologists have unearthed a Sphinx-like Roman-era statue and the remains of a shrine in an ancient temple in southern Egypt.

The Antiquities Ministry said Monday the artifacts were found in the temple of Dendera in Qena Province, 280 miles (450 kilometers) south of the capital of Cairo.

Archaeologists believe the statue’s smiling features may belong to the Roman emperor Claudius, who extended Rome’s rule into North Africa between 41 and 54 A.D.

The archaeologists also found a Roman-era stone slab with demotic and hieroglyphic inscriptions, which they plan to study further.

