1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Architect Artist Rendering Of Massive NorthPoint Footprint Potentially Coming To Joliet

December 5, 2023 5:00AM CST
Share
Architect Artist Rendering Of Massive NorthPoint Footprint Potentially Coming To Joliet
Third Coast Intermodal Hub/artist rendering

The issue of NorthPoint vs CenterPoint came up again last week at the ribbon cutting for the Houbolt Road Extension. WJOL spoke with CDO Michael Murphy of CenterPoint regarding litigation between the two transportation giants. While Murphy couldn’t comment on the pending litigation regarding Joliet and NorthPoint’s traffic plan, he did admit that his company is concerned for what NorthPoint’s plan is considering their massive footprint. WJOL recently received what that footprint would actually look like. As you can see below there will be 33 buildings with the potential of 30-million square feet of warehouse space, which is about the size of CenterPoint – Elwood and Joliet combined at complete build out. Within the last 6 months, NorthPoint purchased two homes along Noel Road.

Third Coast Intermodal Hub/artist rendering
Third Coast Intermodal Hub/artist rendering
Third Coast Intermodal Hub/artist rendering

Popular Posts

1

For A Second Time In A Week, A $1-Million Scratch Off Ticket Sold In South Suburbs
2

Over A Hundred People Show Up At Channahon Village Hall Meeting Only To Be Turned Away
3

Huge Police Presence On The East Side Of Joliet, Roads Closed
4

Male Found Shot Multiple Times In Crest Hill
5

Lockport Woman Crashes Into Bar In Manhattan

Recent Posts