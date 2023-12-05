Architect Artist Rendering Of Massive NorthPoint Footprint Potentially Coming To Joliet

The issue of NorthPoint vs CenterPoint came up again last week at the ribbon cutting for the Houbolt Road Extension. WJOL spoke with CDO Michael Murphy of CenterPoint regarding litigation between the two transportation giants. While Murphy couldn’t comment on the pending litigation regarding Joliet and NorthPoint’s traffic plan, he did admit that his company is concerned for what NorthPoint’s plan is considering their massive footprint. WJOL recently received what that footprint would actually look like. As you can see below there will be 33 buildings with the potential of 30-million square feet of warehouse space, which is about the size of CenterPoint – Elwood and Joliet combined at complete build out. Within the last 6 months, NorthPoint purchased two homes along Noel Road.