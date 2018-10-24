Area Legislators to Honor Veterans and Families

What: Veteran Appreciation Breakfast Free for Veterans and their Families

When: Saturday, Nov. 10 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Where: Stone City VFW Post 2199

124 Stone City Cr., Joliet

For reservations, call 815-730-8600 or e-mail statereplarrywalshjr@gmail.com

Will County area legislators, State Rep. Larry Walsh, Jr. (86 th District), State Sen. Pat McGuire (43rd District), State Sen. Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant (49 th District) and State Rep. Natalie Manley (98 th District) will sponsor their second annual Veteran Appreciation Breakfast on Saturday,

Nov. 10.

“It is our privilege to honor the service of veterans and their families,” said Walsh. “We will once again welcome veterans and their families to a free breakfast at the Stone City VFW Post 2199, which provides a wonderful breakfast and celebration atmosphere.”

“Almost 300 veterans and family members attended our first event last year,” Walsh added. “It was great to talk with them and hear their stories from being in the armed forces, as well as to learn about how their commitment to community service and country continued after their military service. So many of our veterans are leaders in their communities. We look forward to greeting old and new friends at the Veteran Appreciation Breakfast.”

