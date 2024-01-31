1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Area Police Agencies Joining Together for Citizens Police Academy

January 31, 2024 6:31AM CST
Share
Area Police Agencies Joining Together for Citizens Police Academy
Will County Sheriff’s Citizen Academy

Have you ever thought or ever heard the question, “What the heck do those police officers do all day?”

Will County Sheriff’s along with other police agencies would love to share with residents exactly what they do all day, every day. They are inviting the public to become the newest graduates of the Citizens Police Academy. This program is open to the public and designed to inform attendees about duties of the police, criminal justice system, detention facility, and even the coroner’s office. The instructors are officers from the Will County Sheriff’s Office, the New Lenox Police, Frankfort Police, Manhattan Police and Mokena Police.

The sessions begin March 21 thru May 23. If you are interested in this 10 day course (10 consecutive Thursdays), fill out the application and send it in. Deadline to get your applications in is MARCH 7, 2024. To fill out the application, download the Will County Sheriff app on your mobile device.

Will County Sheriff’s Citizen Academy

Popular Posts

1

A Woman Returns Home To Family After Being Fired From Job But Ends Her Life
2

Mother Of Two Boys Arrested For Leaving Her Children In A Freezing Car While She Shopped And Having A Loaded Gun in the Vehicle
3

Victims Identified As His Immediate Family Including His Mother
4

Diocese of Joliet Announces Church and School Closings
5

Plainfield: Child Survives First Car Crash Gets Out Of Vehicle And Is Fatally Struck By Third Vehicle

Recent Posts