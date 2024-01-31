Area Police Agencies Joining Together for Citizens Police Academy

Have you ever thought or ever heard the question, “What the heck do those police officers do all day?”

Will County Sheriff’s along with other police agencies would love to share with residents exactly what they do all day, every day. They are inviting the public to become the newest graduates of the Citizens Police Academy. This program is open to the public and designed to inform attendees about duties of the police, criminal justice system, detention facility, and even the coroner’s office. The instructors are officers from the Will County Sheriff’s Office, the New Lenox Police, Frankfort Police, Manhattan Police and Mokena Police.

The sessions begin March 21 thru May 23. If you are interested in this 10 day course (10 consecutive Thursdays), fill out the application and send it in. Deadline to get your applications in is MARCH 7, 2024. To fill out the application, download the Will County Sheriff app on your mobile device.