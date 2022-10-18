Arlington Heights Mayor Says Village Board Could Reject Bears Stadium Plans
October 18, 2022 1:37PM CDT
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes says the Bears may not move to the northwest suburb. He told the Daily Herald that it’s possible that the village board will reject the team’s proposal. The Bears bought the former Arlington Park race track with the intent to build a new stadium along with a nearby mixed-use district. The village is expected to vote on the agreement early next month.