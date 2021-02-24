Arlington Park Race Track Up For Sale

      Breaking News
The owners of Arlington Park in northwest suburban Arlington Heights are putting the horse-racing track up for sale. Churchill Downs Incorporated announced yesterday it was selling the 93-year-old track, touting it as a “redevelopment opportunity.” The company is looking to transfer its racing license to a different location in the Chicago area. Arlington opened in 1927 and has hosted some of the biggest names in horse racing over the years. It famously burned down in 1985 before being reconstructed.

