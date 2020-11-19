Armed Carjacking In Joliet Of Food Delivery Truck
Cornelius Aaron and Rickie Jones
Three people arrested including a juvenile for an armed robbery of a food delivery vehicle in Joliet. On Wednesday, November 18th at approximately 6:51 p.m. Joliet Police Officers responded to the 1400 block of Mason Avenue for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, Officers determined that a female food delivery driver had been robbed and her vehicle was stolen. As the driver walked back to her vehicle from a delivery, she was approached by 19-year-old Rickie Jones, 19-year-old Cornelius Aaron, and a juvenile who all produced handguns. One of the suspects pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded her belongings and vehicle.
Jones, Aaron, and the juvenile then fled from the area in the victim’s vehicle. A description of the suspects and the vehicle were relayed to other law enforcement agencies in the area.
A short time later, Officers were notified that an Illinois State Police Trooper had the three suspects detained after conducting a traffic stop on the vehicle near the area of Interstate 80 and Francis Road. Jones, Aaron, and the juvenile were all positively identified and were taken into custody without incident. All three were transported to the Joliet Police Department where they were interviewed and gave statements implicating themselves in the robbery and carjacking. Three black BB handguns were recovered from the vehicle.
Rickie Jones (19, Chicago) was arrested, booked, and transported to the Will County Jail for Aggravated Robbery and Vehicular Hijacking. Cornelius Aaron (19, Chicago) was arrested, booked, and transported to the Will County Jail for Aggravated Robbery and Vehicular Hijacking. A male juvenile (15, Chicago) was arrested, booked, and transported to the River Valley Justice Center for Aggravated Robbery and Vehicular Hijacking.