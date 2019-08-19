Armed Robbery Ends in Arrest and 2 Loaded Guns Confiscated
Will County Deputies were dispatched to an armed robbery in progress at 4:33 Sunday morning at the Knights Inn/River Road Truck Stop on Lorenzo Road in unincorporated Wilmington. When deputies arrived on scene they were informed by an employee that he had just been robbed by a masked gunman. Deputies along with officers from Wilmington, Braidwood and Elwood set up a perimeter and began a search of the area. At around 4:40 am an officer from Wilmington found a white male hiding in the bushes.
The man was identified as 27 year old Corey Ingram who resides in Diamond. Ingram had a plastic bag, gloves, ski mask and loaded handgun in his possession. Ingram was taken into custody and allegedly made incriminating statement in reference to the earlier armed robbery.
A short time later deputies found Ingram’s pickup truck parked nearby in a wooded area and found another loaded handgun inside.
Ingram was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm, armed robbery and possessing a firearm with no FOID card.