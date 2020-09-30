Armed Robbery in Broad Daylight at the Promenade Mall in Bolingbrook
Promenade Mall/md
An armed robbery of a jewelry store at Promenade Mall in Bolingbrook. It happened in the middle of the day on Friday, September 25th. Officers were dispatched to Helzberg Diamonds, at 643 E. Boughton, for the report of an armed robbery. Bolingbrook police Lt. Anthony Columbus reports, two male blacks entered the store armed with handguns and wearing masks. They demanded money from the cash register and also stole jewelry from a display case. The offenders exited the store and fled from the scene in a black Dodge Avenger driven by a third subject, prior to officers arrival.
No one was injured in the robbery. The incident is currently under investigation.