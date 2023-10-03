1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Armed Robbery in Frankfort

October 2, 2023 10:39PM CDT
An armed robbery in Frankfort is now under investigation. It was on the night of September 29th at approximately 9:30 p.m. that the police were called to the area of 28 West Nebraska Street for a robbery.

The victim told authorities she was walking in the parking lot to her vehicle when a dark sedan with one headlight drove quickly towards her. A male black passenger exited the vehicle and pointed a handgun at her.

This subject was described as 6-0 & 200 lbs., wearing dark clothing and a cloth mask. The subject was able to take the victim’s purse.

The victim was not injured during the incident and was able to call 911. There is no further description of the vehicle or the subject driving.

If you have any information relating to this incident please contact the Frankfort Police Investigations Unit at 815-469-9435.

