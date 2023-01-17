Armed Robbery of 7-Eleven In Joliet

The investigation continues after a 7-Eleven in Joliet was the site of an armed robbery. It was on Monday, just after 8:30pm, that Joliet Police were called to the convenient store at 325 South Larkin Ave. after a suspect pulled a gun on a clerk in the store.

Police say the suspect entered the store and attempted to purchase a beer. It was at that time that the suspect produced a handgun and demanded money from the cash register.

The suspect stole an undetermined amount of cash and fled the area. They’ve been described as a black male, 6’2″ tall with a heavy build wearing a ski mask, beige jacket, black shirt, blue jeans, and red shoes.

If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3225. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.