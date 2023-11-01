Armed Robbery of Postal Worker, Suspect Takes Cell Phone And Mail

Will County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an armed robbery of a U.S. Postal worker in the 500 block of Ontario Street in Joliet on Tuesday, October 31st at 12:44 p.m. Deputies spoke with the 24 year-old male victim who stated the while delivering mail in his clearly marked USPS truck, his truck became stuck in a ditch. While the postal carrier was still in his truck an older model 4 door SUV pulled up behind him. A male/black with a thin build wearing a ski mask approached him and asked if he needed help getting the truck out of the ditch. The postal carrier accepted the man’s help. As the carrier exited the truck he observed that the offender was holding a semi-automatic handgun. The offender pointed the gun at the carrier and stated, “give me everything you got.” The carrier gave the offender his cell phone and the offender removed two trays of mail from the truck and went back to his vehicle leaving the scene.

The postal carrier then took off running on foot, through a wooded area, and was able to waive down a citizen for help on Champlain Street.

The postal carrier was able to ping his phone that was recovered along the roadway on Patterson Road. Deputies were able to gain other preliminary information on a possible offender and are continuing their investigation.