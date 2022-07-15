      Weather Alert

Armed Suspects Arrested Early This Morning In Joliet Neighborhood

Jul 15, 2022 @ 9:29am

UPDATE: The latest information on the incident can be found here.

Early this morning officers were seen walking the streets in the Emerald Lawns neighborhood looking for suspects between the hours of 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Will County Sheriff’s officers assisted Joliet police officers after the department was alerted to a suspicious vehicle in the area of of Clara Avenue and Midland Avenue. Police attempted to locate the suspects that fled from a vehicle. One of the suspects was armed with a rifle. Residents could see officers walking with their guns drawn. At least two people were taken into custody and weapons were recovered.

A source tells WJOL that residents who asked were escorted to their vehicles early this morning as they headed to work.

Popular Posts
Fight Breaks Out In Parking Lot of Entertainment Venue in Crest Hill
Sunday Night Shooting in Crest Hill Leaves One Dead
Illinois DCFS Held In Contempt Of Court Again
Victim in Fatal Crest Hill Shooting Identified as 32-year-old Bolingbrook Man
New Lenox Police Praise Alert Juvenile For Observing A Juvenile With What Appeared To Be BB Gun In Waistband
Connect With Us Listen To Us On