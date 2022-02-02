      Weather Alert

Army To Immediately Start Discharging Vaccine Refusers

Feb 2, 2022 @ 4:40pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Army says it will immediately begin discharging soldiers who have refused to get the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine, putting more than 3,300 service members at risk of being thrown out soon.

The Army’s announcement makes it the final military service to lay out its discharge policy for vaccine refusers.

The Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy have already discharged active-duty troops or entry-level personnel at boot camps for refusing the shots.

So far, the Army has not discharged any.

Roughly 97% of all Army soldiers have gotten at least one shot.

More than 3,000 have requested medical or religious exemptions.

