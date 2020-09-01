Around 100 University Students Being Investigated For Violating COVID-19 Orders
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2015 file photo, University of Illinois students walk across the Main Quad on campus in Urbana, Ill. On Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016, university trustees approved a tuition freeze for instate freshmen. (AP Photo/David Mercer, File)
About 100 University of Illinois students are being investigated, accused of violating COVID-19 orders. Officials say two students and the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity face sanctions. The students are believed to have either violated quarantine order or host large parties. Party hosts and those attending large gatherings that violate disease control orders can be fined up to 750-dollars each day they are in violation.