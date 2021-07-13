Arrest Made After Vehicle Shot At in Bolingbrook

A 30-year-old Romeoville man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Bolingbrook over the weekend. It was on Sunday evening at approximately 5:00pm that Bolingbrook Police called to the area of 111th Street and Kings Road in connection to a shooting. An investigation showed that two vehicles were traveling westbound 111th near Kings Road and an individual in one vehicle fired a shot at the second car which was occupied by a male and female. Police learned that the damage in the shooting was from a BB Gun. The offending vehicle was later located in front of a residence in the 1900 block of West Crestview Circle in Romeoville. A loaded handgun, that was previously reported stolen, and a black BB gun were recovered. This appears to be an isolated, random incident with no prior connection between the victims and the offender.
Alexander Seals has been charged with Unlawful Use/Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Firearm Ammunition, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Damage to Property and an In-State Warrant. Seals was transported to Will County Adult Detention Facility.