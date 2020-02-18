Arrest Made Following Shorewood Social Media Threat
Shorewood police working with the FBI following an arrest that put schools and the community on high alert. Shorewood police confirming to WJOL that a person has been arrested. Details to follow this morning. The threat was deemed not credible within two days.
Original story below from February 5, 2020
The Shorewood Police Department is still investigating a non-specific threat on social media that involved the village of Shorewood. The department has confirmed to WJOL that they are working with FBI as part of the investigation into the Tuesday night incident. Police could not state the nature of the threat or what social media platform the threat was placed on. They have shared that the threat was not directed at any person or entity within the village. Schools located within the village were notified of the threat and placed on a soft lockdown. Shorewood Police deployed extra manpower to ensure that children were protected at every school in Shorewood and select other sites while they began their day on Wednesday. School personnel were also asked to established normal security measures for incidents like this and to be extra vigilant for any suspicious behavior. Authorities have stated that their investigation with the FBI is to determine the identity and location of the individual or individuals who may be responsible while also working to ensure that this person or persons does not have the capability to act on this threat. Anyone with information is asked to call Shorewood Police at 815-725-1460.