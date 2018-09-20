Arrest Made in Anti-Muslim Vandalism Investigation in Homer Glen

The Will County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in connection to anti-Muslim graffiti that had been spray painted in front of a house in Homer Glen. 26-year-old Patrick J. Goshorn Jr. of Homer Glen has been arrested in connection to the incident. On September 17th, Sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence on W. Sparrow Court regarding vandalized property. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the homeowner who stated that her vehicle had been damaged by brown spray paint and the sidewalk in front of her home had been defaced with anti-Muslim messages. Sheriff’s deputies went to Goshorn’s residence on Wednesday and during a search of his garage, found a can of spray paint which matched the color used in the incident. Goshorn was charged with one count of felony criminal damage to property and one count of felony criminal damage to state supported property. He has also been charged with one felony count and one misdemeanor count of criminal defacement to property and one count of a hate crime. Bond has been set at $100,000.