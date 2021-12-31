Arrest Made in Connection to Crest Hill Shooting

A 28-year-old Morris man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Crest Hill on December 26th. Daeviontae Pruitte was arrested on Thursday, December 30th at approximately 10:45am. It was on the morning of December 26th that a female was shot in the 19-hundred block of Hickory Street. The victim was transported to Amita Health St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Joliet with non-life threatening injuries.
A search of Pruitte’s home and evidence was collected and sent to the Illinois State Police Crime Laboratory. Pruitte was also charged in Grundy County warrant for Felon in possession of ammunition. Pruitte is currently on Parole and the Illinois Department of Corrections placed a Parole hold on Pruitte.