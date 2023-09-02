1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Arrest made in drug induced homicide of 15-year-old

September 1, 2023 9:44PM CDT
Share
Arrest made in drug induced homicide of 15-year-old
Photo: Joliet Police

Joliet Police have made an arrest in connection the death of a 15-year-old girl. It was back on February 12, 2023 that authorities were called to a residence in the 900 block of Cypress Lane.

Shortly after arriving officers located the unresponsive female in the bedroom of the residence. Despite life saving measures performed by Joliet Fire Department paramedics, the victim was eventually pronounced deceased by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Following this investigation, Detectives identified Dametreas Triplett (21, Joliet) as a suspect in the delivery of a controlled substance that was believed to be ingested by the victim. On August 31, 2023, Detectives secured an arrest warrant for Triplett for Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Drug Induced Homicide.

A Will County Judge set a bond of $500,000. Triplett is currently incarcerated at the Will County Adult Detention Facility on previous unrelated charges.

 

Popular Posts

1

Will County State's Attorney's Office Evacuated
2

Amazon workers record dangerous temperatures in Will County warehouse, advocates warn that the issue is not isolated
3

Crash Has Westbound I-80 Closed In Joliet
4

Big Announcement From Will County Sheriff's Deputy Chief
5

Single Motorcycle Crash In Shorewood Being Investigated

Recent Posts