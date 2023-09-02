Arrest made in drug induced homicide of 15-year-old

Joliet Police have made an arrest in connection the death of a 15-year-old girl. It was back on February 12, 2023 that authorities were called to a residence in the 900 block of Cypress Lane.

Shortly after arriving officers located the unresponsive female in the bedroom of the residence. Despite life saving measures performed by Joliet Fire Department paramedics, the victim was eventually pronounced deceased by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Following this investigation, Detectives identified Dametreas Triplett (21, Joliet) as a suspect in the delivery of a controlled substance that was believed to be ingested by the victim. On August 31, 2023, Detectives secured an arrest warrant for Triplett for Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Drug Induced Homicide.

A Will County Judge set a bond of $500,000. Triplett is currently incarcerated at the Will County Adult Detention Facility on previous unrelated charges.