Arrest Made In Shorewood Burglaries And Home Invasions
By Monica DeSantis
|
Mar 22, 2019 @ 6:29 AM
Will County Adult Detention Facility/Angelo Ristick

With the assistance of several law enforcement agencies an arrest was made in in the burglary and home invasion in Shorewood. Thirty-seven year old Angelo Ristick from Chicago was arrested Thursday night and being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility on 6-million dollars bond. This week, the Shorewood police department reported they were searching for a person responsible for multiple burglaries and a home invasion causing injury. Ristick’s address is from Chicago. He has more than a half a dozen aliases. He’s been charged with several felonies including burglary, home invasion causing injury, identity theft and residential burglary.

Shorewood Police picture of suspect in home invasions/March/2019
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Forest Preserve District of Will County Offers Bird-Watching and Composting Programs JTHS Special Olympic Basketball Wins 2019 State Championship Plainfield North High School Student Teaches ASL to Lincoln Elementary 2nd graders Bolingbrook Fatal Crash Takes Life Of Elderly Man Joliet Announces Jefferson Street Changes Beginning March 25 Metra Plans To Buy 200 Or More New Rail Cars
Comments