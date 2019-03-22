Arrest Made In Shorewood Burglaries And Home Invasions

With the assistance of several law enforcement agencies an arrest was made in in the burglary and home invasion in Shorewood. Thirty-seven year old Angelo Ristick from Chicago was arrested Thursday night and being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility on 6-million dollars bond. This week, the Shorewood police department reported they were searching for a person responsible for multiple burglaries and a home invasion causing injury. Ristick’s address is from Chicago. He has more than a half a dozen aliases. He’s been charged with several felonies including burglary, home invasion causing injury, identity theft and residential burglary.