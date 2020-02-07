Arrest Made in Wal-Mart Coronavirus Scare
A 19-year-old Joliet man has been arrested and charged after an incident last weekend at a Joliet Wal-Mart.Tyler D. Wallace has been charged Criminal Trespass to Property, Disorderly Conduct, and Retail Theft. It was on Sunday, February 2nd, that Wallace allegedly entered the Wal-Mart in the 1400 block of Route 59, wearing a medical mask. The masked suspect then began to spray a substance that was later determined to be Lysol, on produce, clothing, and items of health and beauty. The masked suspect also had a handmade sign on his back that stated “Caution I have the Coronavirus.” Walmart estimates the loss of produce to be over $7,300 and cleanup costing over $2,400. Wallace turned himself in at the Joliet Police Department where he was arrested and booked. A second suspect who entered the store with Wallace was a 17-year-old male juvenile and was referred to the Juvenile Justice System on charges of Criminal Trespass and Disorderly Conduct.