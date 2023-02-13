Arrest Warrant For Man Charged With Recording Women At IKEA Bathroom

WJOL News File photo/IKEA

A 5-month investigation resulted in an arrest warrant being issued for a Chicago man after he allegedly recorded women in the bathroom of the Bolingbrook IKEA.

It was back on September 9th, 2022, Bolingbrook Police officers were dispatched to Bolingbrook IKEA on Boughton Road and notified that a male suspect had been recording in the women’s bathroom. The victim, a 39-year-old female, stated while using the bathroom she observed a male suspect place his phone under the stall and attempt to record her.

The suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Marcus Deshaun Carson, of Chicago, was still on scene when officers arrived. Carson denied video recording the victim and provided his phone to officers. He was released from the scene pending a further investigation into the incident.

An analysis of the phone was conducted and it was determined the phone was used for unauthorized recording. An additional victim was also located on the phone.

As a result of the evidence collected an arrest warrant was issued for Marcus Carson. Carson was charged with 4 counts of felony burglary, one count of Unauthorized Video Recording, and one count of Attempted Unauthorized Video Recording. His bail has been set at $50,000.00.