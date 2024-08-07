Arrest Warrant Issued In Fatal March Hit-and-Run

Sources tell WJOL that Crest Hill Police have issued an arrest warrant related to the fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of a Plainfield couple back in March. A judge issued an arrest warrant against 35-year-old Mary Mosqueda, after Crest Hill Police linked her to the case. Court documents show that she also has been issued a summons to appear after she missed out on a SAFE-T Act hearing following another stop a week after the Plainfield Road crash, which resulted in a Driving on a Suspended License charge.

68-year-old Danny Cooper and his wife 53-year-old Laurie Cooper were struck and killed after crossing Plainfield Road on March 9th.

Crest Hill Police issued this statement Wednesday evening: Crest Hill Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Mary Beth Mosqueda for her involvement in the fatal hit and run crash on Plainfield Road, which occurred on March 9,2024. Mosqueda is described as a female white, 5’02” and 160 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. Mosqueda has been charged with two counts of failure to report an accident involving personal injury or death. Mosqueda’s last listed address is the 1000 block of Lois Place , Joliet. Please contact the Crest Hill Police Department 815-741-5115, with any information on her location.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.