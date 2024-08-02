Arrests made following months long Home Invasion Investigation

(Joliet, Illinois – July 31, 2024) – Imer Resumovic (37, Chicago) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Home Invasion (2 Counts) and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon (2 Counts).

Michael Pedroza (47, Melrose Park) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Home Invasion, Residential Burglary, Aggravated Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, False Personation of a Peace Officer, and Aggravated Driving While License Revoked.

David Brenner (43, Chicago) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Home Invasion, Residential Burglary, Aggravated Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, False Personation of a Peace Officer, and Aggravated Driving While License Revoked.

On April 1, 2024, at 5:06 a.m., Officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of Cowles Avenue for a report of a possible home invasion. Upon arrival, Officers determined that multiple suspects had forcibly entered the residence while announcing themselves as police officers. Officers learned that some of the suspects were wearing law enforcement style body armor vests and at least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun. Three adult males and one adult female were at the residence at the time of the incident.

During the home invasion, it is believed that one of the male victims confronted the armed suspect, later identified as Resumovic. A struggle ensued over the handgun that Resumovic possessed, causing multiple rounds to be discharged. No people were struck by the gunfire. The victim was able to gain control of the firearm and began striking Resumovic in the head. The suspects then fled the residence with one of the suspects stealing the victim’s Audi S5 sedan. Resumovic was located by Officers hiding under a vehicle in a nearby alley and he was placed into custody without further incident. The handgun used in the incident was recovered from the residence. The stolen vehicle was later located in Chicago.

During the investigation, Detectives identified Pedroza and Brenner as additional suspects responsible for the home invasion. They obtained arrest warrants for Pedroza and Brenner on June 7, 2024, for Home Invasion, Residential Burglary, Aggravated Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Driving While License Revoked, and False Personation of a Peace Officer.

Pedroza was located and placed into custody by the US Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force in Chicago on June 21, 2024. Brenner was taken into custody in Chicago by the same task force on July 29, 2024. At the times of their arrests, Pedroza and Brenner were transported to the Joliet Police Department for questioning and then transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

The Joliet Police Department would like to thank the US Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force for their assistance in this case.

