1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Arrests made following months long Home Invasion Investigation

August 2, 2024 5:56AM CDT
Share
Arrests made following months long Home Invasion Investigation
From left Imer Resumovic, Michael Pedroza, David Brenner

(Joliet, Illinois – July 31, 2024) – Imer Resumovic (37, Chicago) was arrested, processed, and  transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Home Invasion (2 Counts) and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon (2 Counts).  

Michael Pedroza (47, Melrose Park) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Home Invasion, Residential Burglary, Aggravated Unlawful  Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, False Personation of a Peace Officer, and Aggravated  Driving While License Revoked.  

David Brenner (43, Chicago) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult  Detention Facility for Home Invasion, Residential Burglary, Aggravated Unlawful Possession of  a Stolen Motor Vehicle, False Personation of a Peace Officer, and Aggravated Driving While  License Revoked.  

On April 1, 2024, at 5:06 a.m., Officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of Cowles  Avenue for a report of a possible home invasion. Upon arrival, Officers determined that multiple suspects had forcibly entered the residence while announcing themselves as police officers.  Officers learned that some of the suspects were wearing law enforcement style body armor vests  and at least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun. Three adult males and one adult  female were at the residence at the time of the incident.  

During the home invasion, it is believed that one of the male victims confronted the armed  suspect, later identified as Resumovic. A struggle ensued over the handgun that Resumovic  possessed, causing multiple rounds to be discharged. No people were struck by the gunfire. The  victim was able to gain control of the firearm and began striking Resumovic in the head. The  suspects then fled the residence with one of the suspects stealing the victim’s Audi S5 sedan.  Resumovic was located by Officers hiding under a vehicle in a nearby alley and he was placed  into custody without further incident. The handgun used in the incident was recovered from the  residence. The stolen vehicle was later located in Chicago.  

During the investigation, Detectives identified Pedroza and Brenner as additional suspects  responsible for the home invasion. They obtained arrest warrants for Pedroza and Brenner on  June 7, 2024, for Home Invasion, Residential Burglary, Aggravated Unlawful Possession of a  Stolen Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Driving While License Revoked, and False Personation of a  Peace Officer. 

Pedroza was located and placed into custody by the US Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task  Force in Chicago on June 21, 2024. Brenner was taken into custody in Chicago by the same task  force on July 29, 2024. At the times of their arrests, Pedroza and Brenner were transported to the  Joliet Police Department for questioning and then transferred to the Will County Adult Detention  Facility.  

The Joliet Police Department would like to thank the US Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task  Force for their assistance in this case.  

Joliet police press release

Popular Posts

1

Stolen Vehicle Leads To Police Chase Along I-80
2

Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center In Joliet Is Being Sold
3

Unincorporated Joliet Shooting Victim Identified
4

Basinger's Pharmacy License Suspended For A Year
5

Lockport And Crest Hill Losing A Retailer

Recent Posts