Arrests Made In Multiple Vehicular Hijackings

Louis Jones (18, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Battery, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle (2 Counts), Burglary to Motor Vehicle, and Criminal Trespass to Motor Vehicle.

Dakoda Ulmer (18, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Battery, and Burglary to Motor Vehicle (2 Counts).

On February 8, 2024, at 6:03 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Darcy Avenue for a report of a vehicular hijacking. Upon arrival, Officers learned that a black male suspect wearing a mask approached a pregnant 32-year-old female and her 13-year-old daughter while both were outside. The suspect pressed a handgun into the stomach of the 32-year-old victim and demanded money and the keys to her vehicle. The victim gave the suspect the keys to her Mazda CX9 at which time the suspect then fled the area in the Mazda. Responding Officers provided suspect information which was disseminated citywide by communications personnel.

Less than 30 minutes later, the stolen Mazda was discovered by Tactical Officers parked in the rear of 1020 West Jefferson Street, occupied and running, with an interior light illuminated. The suspect then began to travel westbound on West Jefferson Street. Officers observed that the vehicle continued to the 3100 block of West Jefferson Street at which time the vehicle pulled into a business parking lot and subsequently collided into a parked truck in the lot. Tactical Officers conducted a traffic stop and converged on the vehicle identifying the driver as Jones and the passenger as Ulmer. Both were placed into custody without incident. Upon search of the vehicle, Officers recovered a loaded handgun on the passenger floorboard where Ulmer had been seated. Jones was searched and Officers located ammunition as well as a Link card belonging to the 32-year-old victim and a debit card belonging to the owner of the Ford Taurus that was subsequently determined to be stolen as this incident progressed.

As Jones and Ulmer were being placed into custody, Officers received a report of a stolen vehicle from the parking lot of Stang Kelly Liquors (712 West Jefferson Street) that was believed to have occurred at approximately 5:48 p.m. From this incident, Officers determined that a female victim parked her Ford Taurus in the parking lot and left the vehicle unlocked and running while she went into the store and realized the vehicle was missing after exiting the store. While Officers were on this scene, other Officers were sent to the intersection of South Hunter Avenue and Morgan Street for a report of a vehicle crash. Officers arrived and determined that the stolen Ford Taurus from Stang Kelly Liquors was involved in this crash and appeared to have been southbound on South Hunter Avenue at which time the vehicle veered to the right from the roadway, striking a light pole and then striking an unoccupied Chevrolet Malibu that was parked on the street. Officers learned that immediately following the crash, a black male driver was seen exiting the Taurus and running from the area. Officers reviewed surveillance footage, which depicted Jones committing the theft of the Ford Taurus from the Stang Kelly lot.

As Officers continued working through this intensive investigation, multiple delayed reports of burglarized motor vehicles were received from the area of the 0-20 block of Manor Court and the 0-20 block of South Raynor Avenue. Officers determined that Ulmer was believed to be responsible for a burglary to motor vehicle at 13 South Raynor and Jones was charged for trespassing into a vehicle at 7 Manor Court. Minor items were removed from the vehicles. Investigation into the additional received reports remains under investigation.

Additionally, Officers were notified of a delayed report of an attempted vehicular hijacking that occurred in the 0-20 block of Blackmon Avenue in which a male black suspect wearing a mask approached a 33-year victim and demanded the keys to the victim’s Chevrolet Traverse while pointing a gun at him. The alarm to the vehicle activated during this confrontation and the suspect fled from the area. This incident is believed to have occurred at approximately 6:00 p.m. and currently remains under investigation.

A comprehensive investigation into these multiple incidents remains active. If anyone that lives in the general area where these crimes occurred have video or further information, they are encouraged to contact Sgt. Payne at (815)955-8486.