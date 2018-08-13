Art and Outdoor Activities Featured at Forest Preserve’s Hummingbird Fest

Hummingbirds and their pollinator pals will be celebrated at the Forest Preserve’s 2018 “Hummingbird Fest & Nature Celebration.”
The fest is set for 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Plum Creek Nature Center. Attendees can sign up to watch as staff from Lincoln Land Association of Bird Banders capture and band hummingbirds with the assistance of volunteers. Banding activities are sponsored by the Thorn Creek Audubon Society.
The fest was created to highlight the banding program, but it has evolved to include so much more, said Diane Carson, Plum Creek’s facility supervisor.
“We developed this event as a way to expand a popular hummingbird banding program so everyone could learn about these amazing birds and the gardens that support them,” she explained. “We also wanted to highlight the many ways nature influences us. So this event also includes education programs, nature exhibitions, artists, music and outdoor recreation.”
The education programs focus on bees, monarchs, flower power and hummingbird banding. Here is the lineup:
- 1-2 p.m.: Native Bees of the Region, Laura Rericha, wildlife management biologist
- 2-2:30 p.m.: Magic of Monarchs, Suzy Lyttle, interpretive naturalist
- 2:30-3 p.m.: Backyard Flower Power, Kate Caldwell, interpretive naturalist
- 3-5 p.m.: Hummingbird Banding, Lincoln Land Association of Bird Banders
- 5 p.m.: Drawing for milkweed painting by Don Sala and “Big Day Bird Hike Challenge” winner announcement
Several artists will be showcased during the fest. Artist Cheryl Holz will display her nature-inspired creations inside Plum Creek fromAugust 16-August 29. Lego design artist Alysa Kirkpatrick will exhibit a 34-inch-high flower creation and add to it during the hummingbird event. Also on display will be an 8-by-12-foot great blue heron mural created by Connecticut-based graffiti/mural artist Ryan “ARCY” Christenson. The mural will be on display at Plum Creek throughSeptember 2.
Plum Grove Music staff will be on site during the hummingbird fest to assist visitors at a Musical Petting Zoo filled with instruments. Jean Lachat Photography will provide free photos at a pollinator photo booth. And food and art vendors will be in attendance.
Free outdoor activities include: slacklining, guided tree climbing and bike trail rides. This year’s giveaway to the first 200 visitors will be framed hummingbird photos taken by volunteer photographer Paul Dacko.
Visitors are encouraged to dress in their best winged costumes to get into the spirit of the celebration. They can also make a craft, play in Spot’s Clubhouse playground, hike the trails of Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve and enjoy a free ice pop.
For information the fest and other Forest Preserve programs and events, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.