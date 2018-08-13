Art and Outdoor Activities Featured at Forest Preserve’s Hummingbird Fest

Watch as hummingbirds are banded, learn more about attracting these tiny birds and their pollinator pals to your yard, view nature-inspired art and enjoy the great outdoors during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Hummingbird Fest & Nature Celebration” on Aug. 18 at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township. (Photo courtesy of Paul Dacko)

Hummingbirds and their pollinator pals will be celebrated at the Forest Preserve’s 2018 “Hummingbird Fest & Nature Celebration.”

The fest is set for 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Plum Creek Nature Center. Attendees can sign up to watch as staff from Lincoln Land Association of Bird Banders capture and band hummingbirds with the assistance of volunteers. Banding activities are sponsored by the Thorn Creek Audubon Society.

The fest was created to highlight the banding program, but it has evolved to include so much more, said Diane Carson, Plum Creek’s facility supervisor.

“We developed this event as a way to expand a popular hummingbird banding program so everyone could learn about these amazing birds and the gardens that support them,” she explained. “We also wanted to highlight the many ways nature influences us. So this event also includes education programs, nature exhibitions, artists, music and outdoor recreation.”

The education programs focus on bees, monarchs, flower power and hummingbird banding. Here is the lineup: