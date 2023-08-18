Art Class Canceled After Parents Speak Out About Art Teacher

Art class was canceled on the first day of school for students at a school within Homer Community Consolidated District 33C. Parents have been speaking out against the hire of a new art teacher who they say has questionable and alarming social media posts. Some of those posts depict child sacrifice, Satan worship and anti-religious images. One parent telling WJOL that they believed the art teacher lied on his application and stated on his social media page that he suffers from mental illness.

Parents are expected to show up at a board meeting to voice their concerns next Tuesday at 7 p.m.

A letter sent to parents reads:

Dear 33C Community,

As you may have heard or seen online, there has been some question and concern with regards to 33C hiring protocol and details surrounding the conditions of hire for new employees. While the district cannot speak on matters of personnel for individual employees, I do want parents to know that I have heard your concerns, understand the issues highlighted by the community, and am investigating the situation. Our utmost concern is for the continued safety and wellbeing of our students and staff and will continue to ensure that all employees are held to the same high standard of professionalism that Homer 33C has come to be known for.”

WFLD contributed to this story