1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

A’s Broadcaster Glen Kuiper Let Go After Racial Slur On Air

May 22, 2023 4:42PM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics broadcaster Glen Kuiper was let go by NBC Sports California after using a racial slur during a telecast while describing a trip to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Kuiper was suspended by the network earlier this month following his slur that aired during a pregame segment of an A’s game against the Kansas City Royals on May 5.

Kuiper talked about a trip to the museum with colleague Dallas Braden but seemingly mispronounced the word “negro,” making it sound instead like a slur.

NBC Sports California says after an internal review that the network decided to “end its relationship” with Kuiper.

Popular Posts

1

Will County State's Attorney Announces Hill Sentenced to 80 Years in 2020 Joliet Murder
2

Serious Crash Sends Three To The Hospital
3

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is returning to Illinois
4

Illinois State Senator From Morris Passes Legislation to End State’s Moratorium on Building Nuclear
5

Bail Denied For Four Teens Charged In Killing Of Chicago Police Officer

Recent Posts