As Employers Face Labor Shortages, Biden Administration Rolls Out Playbook For Training Workers
September 29, 2023 5:18PM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is releasing a playbook on best practices for training workers as the low 3.8% unemployment rate and years of underinvestment have left manufacturers, construction firms and other employers with unfilled jobs
. Worker shortages have been a frustration for some employers, who upped their investments in new factories and construction projects after President Joe Biden signed into law funding for infrastructure, computer chips and a shift toward renewable energy sources.
Finding employees to replace retirees also has become a challenge.
As part of the 2021 pandemic rescue package, state and local governments have committed $11 billion to worker training.
The money must be spent by the end of 2026.