Ascension Illinois Launches Campaign with New Name, Brand Affecting Joliet’s Hospital

Acsension Illinois has launched a rebranding campaign as it brings all of its healthcare facilities in the Chicagoland and surrounding areas under the Ascension name. One of the largest health systems in Illinois – with 14 hospitals and more than 150 sites of care previously identified as part of Alexian Brothers Health System and Presence Health – is part of a national system of best practices and trusted specialists from across Ascension, one of the leading and largest non-profit and Catholic health systems in the U.S.
This new marketing and advertising campaign introduces the name of Ascension Illinois to consumers and patients across the greater Chicagoland area –from the northwest suburbs down to Kankakee and dozens of communities in between. Legacy hospital names already known and trusted in the community will be retained under the umbrella of Ascension and employed doctors and their teams will be part of Ascension Medical Group, one of the largest physician networks in the United States. Patients will continue to see their doctor, but that physician is connected to other experts and specialists across the state and country, all dedicated to providing
individualized care that’s right for them.
“Working together as part of Ascension will allow Ascension Illinois to bring the knowledge and resources of thousands of medical professionals across the country to our own physicians and caregivers in order to improve care,” Keith Parrott, Ascension Illinois Ministry Market Executive, said. “Adding the Ascension name to our own reflects the strength of bringing the expertise of our national healthcare ministry to those we are privileged to serve in Illinois.”
Ascension Illinois will maintain the same commitment to provide compassionate, personalized care that starts with listening to understand. This type of whole person care is core to the Mission shared by the rest of Ascension’s caregivers at 2,600 care sites across the country, including 142 hospitals and more than 40 senior living facilities in 19 states and the District of Columbia. In introducing its new name, Ascension Illinois will engage consumers and reach out to the community to support broader access to the services they need and connect the dots into the national Ascension network close to home. Ascension Illinois hospitals, clinics and staff have already been part of Ascension for years, most of them dating back to 2011 when Alexian Brothers Health System joined the nation’s leading non-profit health system.
“The patients and families we serve want personalized care easily, conveniently and compassionately. By creating a consistent consumer brand across Ascension sites and services, we’re making it easier for patients to access the care they need and expanding our efforts to deliver high-quality, affordable care for everyone with special attention to those most in need,” Nick Ragone, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for Ascension, said.
Consistent naming across its geographical footprint allows Ascension to better connect every aspect of care and innovation, making it easier for people to get the care they need, when and where they need it and, in the way, most convenient for them. The health system’s new pharmacy brand, Ascension Rx, brings unprecedented connectivity for Ascension Illinois doctors and the medications they prescribe for their patients. Ascension Living, providing independent living and assisted living for retirement in the community, as well as Ascension Complete, offering Medicare Advantage coverage, are now connected into the broader care provided by Ascension Illinois.
For more information, visit ascension.org/illinois
New Ascension Illinois hospital names, as of Friday, April 1st:
The hospital in Bolingbrook will be renamed AdventHealth Bolingbrook.