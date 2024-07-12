Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet renames its heart hospital within a hospital for Jay and Lori Bergman

Jay Bergman and his late wife, Lori, were honored at Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet for their many contributions to the hospital at a private event on Tuesday evening, July 9, 2024.

The event culminated in the dedication of the Jay and Lori Bergman Heart Hospital on the medical center campus. The naming of the dedicated heart hospital within a hospital in the couple’s honor recognizes their generous philanthropy over the years. Their most recent donation will be used toward the purchase of new equipment for the cardiac catheterization lab.

The Bergmans have a long history with the medical center, having shared time and treasure over the years. Prior to her passing late last year, Lori Bergman served as past president of the Ascension Saint Joseph Foundation Board and was a member of the medical center’s Leadership Board. Jay currently sits on the Ascension Saint Joseph Community Leadership Board and the Ascension Illinois Joint Hospitals Board.

“We are humbled and grateful for the support provided for so many years by the Bergmans and so many others who believe in our mission and help us provide care to our community,”

said Barbara Martin, president, Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet. “Philanthropy has supported various projects throughout the years, including, most recently, a new hybrid cardiac cath lab, which can easily and quickly transform into a fully equipped cardiothoracic operating room, leading to better patient outcomes.”