Ascension, St Joseph Nurses Come To A Tentative Agreement

A tentative agreement between Ascension and the nurses union at Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet has been made. Sarah Hurd of the Illinois Nurses Association confirmed to WJOL that the agreement came together in the 11th hour yesterday evening, when Ascension came to the table with a better offer. The nurses have been working without a contract since last July. Since then, there have been three walkouts, and the union gave notice to a potential 4th walkout.

A majority of the nurses within the union need to ratify the contract, which should take a couple of weeks.

