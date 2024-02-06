1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Ascension St. Joseph Nurses Set Strike Schedule

February 6, 2024 5:45PM CST
Ascension St. Joseph/JS

The Illinois Nurses Association has set the schedule for when the nurses hit the picket lines for a third time. A Walk Out Rally and Press Conference will take place on Thursday at 6:30am in front of the hospital. At that time, the nurses will be locked out for four days. The picketing will take place from Thursday to Sunday. During this time, there will be events and lunches donated by area businesses.

This walkout comes on the heels of Ascension ratifying their “last, best and final offer” that a majority of the nurses rejected at the last bargaining session.

Schedule for INA Ascension St. Joseph Strike/provided photo

