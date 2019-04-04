Ask And You Shall Receive A Brand New Dragger!

The president of the Belmont Little League is humbled and thankful for the outpouring of support and generosity in Joliet. The baseball organization was robbed of equipment last week just three weeks before their opening day. They needed field chalkers, metal draggers, fencing and more. WJOL put out the word Wednesday and donations came pouring in within minutes. The Will County Old Timers donated $1,000, Chicagoland Speedway donated $500, a former Belmont Little Leaguer, Jim Conlon donated $500. Plus the Dynasty Baseball Association ordered a new dragger for the team. The Belmont Little League has a reputation for not turning away any child who want to play baseball.

The Channahon Baseball team is donating helmets, bats and baseballs. St. Paul the Apostle donating money too. Rick Brown the president of the Belmont Little League says he’s humbled by the outpouring of support and emotional. Brown says he’s grateful and claims the kids are going to have an outstanding year. If you wish to donate, you can call Dan Vestal 815-600-3921.