Asleep at the Wheel with a gun in his lap

Nov 22, 2021 @ 7:20am
Kevin Underwood arrested, booked, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility

Kevin Underwood (36, Joliet) was arrested, booked, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, and No FOID.

On November 21, 2021, at 3:30 AM, Officers on patrol in the area of Essington Road and Fiday Road observed a vehicle stopped faced northbound in the lane of traffic. Officers observed that the vehicle remained stopped despite having a green stoplight. Officers approached and observed that the driver, Underwood, was asleep in the vehicle. As Officers attempted to wake

Underwood, they observed a handgun on his lap. Officers were able to wake Underwood and he was placed into custody without incident. Officers recovered the loaded firearm that was located on Underwood’s lap.

Joliet Police Press Release

