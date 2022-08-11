Last Supermoon Of 2022, Perseids Meteor Shower To Occur This Weekend

The full moon rises over a windmill in Consuegra, Spain, Thursday, July 14, 2022.(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Stargazers will want to take a look up to the night sky tonight for a pair of celestial events. The Sturgeon moon, the last supermoon of the year, will peak tonight and also appear nearly full Friday and Saturday. It’ll be the last supermoon to happen until next August. Meanwhile, the Perseids meteor shower will also be putting on a show up in the stars. The shower started last month and lasts until September, but will peak between Friday and Saturday.