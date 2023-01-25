1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Asteroid Coming Exceedingly Close To Earth, But Will Miss

January 25, 2023 5:16PM CST
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – An asteroid the size of a delivery truck will whip past Earth on Thursday night, one of the closest encounters ever recorded.

NASA insists it will be a near miss.

The space agency said Wednesday that this newly discovered asteroid will zoom 2,200 miles above the southern tip of South America.

NASA says there’s “no risk” of an impact.

Even if it came a lot closer, scientists say most of it would burn up in the atmosphere.

Discovered Saturday, the asteroid is believed to be between 11 feet and 28 feet across.

