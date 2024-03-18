Astronaut Thomas Stafford, Commander Of Apollo 10, Dies At 93
March 18, 2024 3:23PM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — The NASA astronaut who commanded the dress rehearsal mission for the 1969 moon landing has died.
Thomas Stafford died Monday in a Florida hospital.
He was 93.
Before Apollo 10, Stafford also took part in the first rendezvous of two U.S. spacecraft in 1965.
A decade later, he because the first American to shake hands with a Soviet citizen in space when an Apollo spacecraft docked with a Soyuz craft.
Later, Stafford was the go-to guy for NASA when it sought independent advice on everything from human Mars missions to returning to flight after the 2003 space shuttle Columbia accident.