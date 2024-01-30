1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

At Least 2 Hospitalized After Amtrak Train Hits Milk Truck In Colorado

January 30, 2024 11:47AM CST
Share
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – At least two people were hospitalized after an Amtrak train derailed when it hit a truck carrying milk in a rural area in northeastern Colorado.

Amtrak says the crash happened at around 10 p.m. Monday near Keenesburg, a town of about 1,300 people roughly 35 miles northeast of Denver.

KUSA-TV reports that the Colorado State Patrol said at least two people were taken to the hospital.

Amtrak says there were 69 passengers on board the California Zephyr, which runs between Chicago and the San Francisco Bay area.

It says the passenger cars remained upright.

Popular Posts

1

A Woman Returns Home To Family After Being Fired From Job But Ends Her Life
2

Mother Of Two Boys Arrested For Leaving Her Children In A Freezing Car While She Shopped And Having A Loaded Gun in the Vehicle
3

Victims Identified As His Immediate Family Including His Mother
4

Second Joliet Nursing Home To Close Within A Year
5

Diocese of Joliet Announces Church and School Closings

Recent Posts