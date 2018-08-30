AT&T Employees Donate School Supplies To Joliet Students

AT&T Employees through their “AT&T Tools for Learning Campaign” donated 80 new backpacks filled with school supplies to students at M.J. Cunningham, Edna Keith, A.O. Marshall, and Carl Sandburg Elementary Schools.

The supplies included pencils, crayons, glue sticks, scissors, markers, rulers, notebooks, folders, highlighters, notebook paper, and headphones. Pictured above are AT&T employees with students from Cunningham who received backpacks and supplies.

This is the 13th year AT&T has partnered with Joliet Public Schools District 86.

Additional school supplies were donated to Joliet Public Schools District 86 from Amazon, CASA of Will County, Faith Lutheran Church, Filtration Group, First Presbyterian Church, Harmony Holiness Church, and St. John’s Lutheran Church.