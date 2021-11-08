      Weather Alert

Attorney For Stop NorthPoint Says Their Footprint Is Growing by 900 Acres

Nov 8, 2021 @ 10:37am
Courtesy - John Kieken

The attorney for Stop NorthPoint, Bob Fioretti says the footprint for NorthPoint Compass Business Park has grown tremendously.

East Gate Logistics is moving full steam ahead with their NorthPoint proposal by adding another 900 acres to their logistics hub. Fioretti says people should be concerned as the project is six times the size of Midway Airport.

The Joliet planning commission is going to be meeting on November 18th to discuss the annexation of 900 acres.

Fioretti says Will County residents should ask questions regarding the impact on the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, the impact on roads and farming.

To hear the entire interview click here.

Popular Posts
Lemont Teen Dies Following Crash In Romeoville
Illinois Secretary of State's Office Changes Address
Suspect Identified in Fatal Joliet Township Shooting
Joliet Police Help Investigate Shooting Along I-80 Thursday Night
Will County Murder Trial Postponed
Connect With Us Listen To Us On