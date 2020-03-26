Attorney General Warns Retailers About Price-Gouging
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is warning online retailers to comply with price-gouging laws. Raoul and 32 other attorneys general are specifically urging Amazon, Facebook, eBay, Craigslist and Walmart to monitor third-party seller listings of items to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Raoul’s office contacted eBay after receiving a complaint about a seller listing a package of toilet paper for sale at 49-thousand dollars.