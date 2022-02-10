      Weather Alert

Attorneys For Suspect in 1972 Murder File Motion to Suppress Statements Made to Police

Feb 10, 2022 @ 2:34pm
This Wednesday, June 2, 2021, photo provided by the Naperville Police Department in Naperville, Ill., shows Barry Lee Whelpley. Authorities say Whelpley, a 76-year-old Minnesota man, has been arrested in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old suburban Chicago girl nearly half a century ago. (Naperville Police Department via AP)

The attorney’s for a 77-year-old murder suspect are attempting to suppress statements their defendant made in connection to the crime. Barry Lee Whelpley is accused of stabbing 15-year-old Julie Ann Hanson to death in July 1972. Her body was found the next day in a Naperville cornfield. At the time of Whelpley’s arrest police cited DNA evidence as the cause for cracking the 50 year old case open. Whelpley’s attorneys are attempting to suppress any statements made to authorities prior to the defendant receiving his Miranda Rights. Judge David Carlson is expected to rule on the motion at the next court hearing on March 15th.

