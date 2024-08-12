ATV Crash Victim Succumbs To Injuries

The Joliet Police Department has learned that the 18-year old female operator of the ATV died at Northwestern Memorial Hospital on Saturday afternoon. The victim has been identified as Violeta Lara of Joliet.

Lara was the operator of an ATV that rolled while attempting to make a turn at the intersection of Howland and Hadrian Drives on the city’s far west side. She was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center, then airlifted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. The 15-year-old male who was a passenger in the ATV rollover was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with video footage or information regarding this crash investigation is urged to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at (815)724- 3193

