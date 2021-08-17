      Weather Alert

ATV’s Causing Problems on Joliet Roadways

Aug 17, 2021 @ 1:42pm
ATVs ride down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Joliet residents have reported groups of people riding ATV’s along major roadways in Joliet. One group of 16 to 20 ATV’s were riding along Larkin. In one instance the group surrounded a driver stopped in her car and another incident allegedly caused an accident near Jefferson and Woodlawn. In another report, the group was being followed by a vehicle with someone hanging out of their window filming the ATV’s.

WJOL is reaching out to the Joliet Police Department to find out if there is any investigation regarding these reports.

