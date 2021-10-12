      Weather Alert

Auction Of Al Capone’s Heirlooms Rakes In $3M

Oct 12, 2021 @ 11:05am
(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

The recent auction that offered personal effects belonging to late Chicago mobster Al Capone is being considered a success. The Sacramento-based event brought in more than three-point-one-million dollars. The amount was four times more than the auction house expected. The most expensive item belonging to Capone was a .45 caliber Colt semi-automatic pistol that sold for one-million-dollars. Other things that were sold included a cigar humidifier that was purchased for more than 145-thousand dollars and a diamond monogram pendant sold for more than 72-thousand dollars.

Popular Posts
Former Joliet Police Chief to Seek Reinstatement
Large Pothole Causes Big Delays On I-80
Dangerous Intersection Gets Four-Way Stop
Tip Leads To Arrest Of Joliet Man for Child Porn
Update: Vest Saves Grundy County Deputy Who Was Shot & Suspect in Custody
Connect With Us Listen To Us On